HELB clarifies it will use its own officers, not police to hunt defaulters

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – The Higher Education Loans Board has clarified that it will use its own officers to pursue perennial loan defaulters, particularly those who are employed.

The Board’s Chief Executive Officer Charles Ringera said reports that they would use the police were taken out of context.

“Law enforcement means use of people like us; section 15 of the HELB Act sub-section (2) gives the board the mandate to use its own inspectors to pursue those who have intentionally refused to pay back their loans, yet they have jobs,” Ringera said.

The claims on the use of police came after comments by Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed on Wednesday.

“We are also going to partner with our law enforcement agencies to track down those holding jobs and yet are reluctant to stand up to be counted as responsible and patriotic citizens who honour their debts,” Mohamed said.

Her remarks sparked a heated debate on social media with many Kenyans attributing the non-payment to youth unemployment.

About Sh7.2 billion is yet to be recovered from the loan defaulters.