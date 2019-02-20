Govt saving Sh5bn yearly through direct school textbook policy

By JEMIMAH MUENI, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – The government is now saving Sh5 billion annually through the direct school textbook policy, which was launched last year by the Education Ministry.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed says this has been achieved through efficient and effective use of resources.

Previously, schools were at liberty to buy books from distributors of their choices using government capitation, giving cartels leeway to collude with school heads and distribute books at inflated prices.

Also, following the adoption of the new textbook policy the pupil-to-textbook ratio has dropped from five students sharing one textbook in 2016, to one student one textbook this year.

