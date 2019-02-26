Ghanaian among 2 detained for 10 days over plot to free Iranians

By CORRESPONDENT, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – A Ghanian and another suspect have been detained for 10 days following allegations they attempted to secure release of two Iranians held over explosives recovered in Mombasa seven years ago.

A Nairobi Magistrate has allowed the incarceration of Shemgrant Agyei and Wesley Kiptanui Kipkemoi following an application by the State.

However, the court has freed Robin Bundi Nyangaresi on a cash bail of Sh100,000 after it was established that he is a lawyer with an established lawfirm in the city.

Nairobi Magistrate Peter Ooko said the court finds no merit to have the advocate held pending the ongoing probe to confirm his involvement in the plot.

