Father admits trying to smuggle baby from KNH to dodge bill

Today 1:22 pm (4 hours ago)
By RACHEAL MBURU, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – A 22-year-old father accused of smuggling his month-old baby from the Kenyatta National Hospital in an attempt to avoid paying a Sh56,000 bill has pleaded guilty to the offence.

Boniface Murage admitted the offence before Senior Resident Magistrate Muthoni Nzibe at the Milimani Law Courts.

He is said to have carried the baby in a paper bag on Saturday according to security guards who reported the incident.

Murage is said to have declined to be subjected to a routine security check at the hospital, prompting the guard to confiscate the bag.

He will be remanded until Tuesday when the court will hear charges preferred by the prosecution before sentencing.

