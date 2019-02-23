Ex-Moi University Ag VC to take charge as Daystar VC in March

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb, 23 – Ex-Moi University Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Laban Ayiro has been appointed Daystar University Vice Chancellor.

Ayiro will take the position effective from March 1.

Daystar University’s Council Chairman, Prof Henry Thairu, confirmed the appointment.

The position became vacant after Prof Timothy Wachira was dismissed following chaos by students last year.

Six candidates were shortlisted from a total of 30 applicants interviewed for the position according to Prof Thairu.