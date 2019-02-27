Envoy injured in accident to undergo operation in Machakos

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Feb 27 – One of the three envoys involved in a road accident in Machakos on Tuesday night has been wheeled into theatre.

Machakos Chief Health Officer Jackson Nthanga stated that doctors at Machakos Level Five Hospital will be conducting an operation.

“They were seriously injured and we needed to stabilise them and they agreed to be treated in our facility,” he stated.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua visited them in hospital Tuesday night and assured them that they will receive proper medical attention as the facility is equipped with the good doctors and equipment.

“The patients are now being stabilized in the new Machakos Level Five Hospital ICU. They will require more surgeries later after their physiology improves. Their driver, Joseph Kariithi Ngutu, is also out of danger, though with fractured arms and a broken leg, after the head-on accident,” he said.

Those in hospital are Brenda Mudenda, Zambia’s Ambassador, Kama Wasa a diplomat from the country and Joseph Ngutu their driver.

The others are Duke Lephoko ambassador of Botswana and Morris Maweu his driver.

A trailer is said to have collided head-on with the vehicle carrying the Zambian diplomats which was followed closely by another carrying the Botswana diplomat.