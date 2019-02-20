EACC raids home and office of Samburu Governor over Sh2bn scandal

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 20 – Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission detectives Tuesday morning raided the rural and Nairobi residences of Governor Moses Lenolkulal Kasaine of Samburu in a Sh2 billion suspected fraud.

The simultaneous raids took place at the Governor’s Karen and Samburu home as well as office where detectives are searching for crucial documents to aid in the probe.

Also raided are homes of County Executives linked to the probe that has been going on for a while.

“The governor’s homes and offices have been searched because there are documents required in the investigation,” an EACC official said, but did not give exact details of the nature of the investigation or how the money was misappropriated.

The official told Capital FM News that more detectives have been dispatched to the homes of contractors linked to the lost funds.