Driver’s licence permanently revoked for crash that claimed 8

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – The National Transport and Safety Authority has permanently revoked the driving license of truck driver Abdulle Ali, who caused the death of eight people at Chepsir, on the Kericho-Nakuru road last Friday.

NTSA says their investigations showed that Ali caused the accident by descending the climbing lane causing head-on collision with a Public Service Vehicle.

The collision occurred after the trailer, which was traveling from Kisumu going towards Nakuru swerved from its lane hitting the 14-seater matatu which was travelling in the opposite direction.

NTSA Director General Francis Meja says revocation was necessitated by the fact that the driver is a danger to road users in Kenya.

The authority has in the meantime summoned the operators of Green Line Bus Company whose vehicle and another truck caused the death of nine passengers at Kamara.