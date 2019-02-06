DRC’s new leader Tshisekedi in Nairobi for talks with President Kenyatta

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – The new President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi arrived in the country Wednesday morning, his first official visit to Kenya since taking over power two weeks ago.

Tshisekedi is in the country for talks with his host President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was the only African leader at his inauguration in Kinshasa.

Although State House did not release the itinerary about his visit, Capital FM News established that he was scheduled to meet President Kenyatta Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy President William Ruto and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma were expected at the State House meeting after which the newly inaugurated leader of the mineral-rich nation is expected to depart Kenya.

The foreign visit by Tshisekedi is the first since assuming office, with the three-nation tour taking him to Angola, Kenya, Central African Republic.

Tshisekedi took over from Joseph Kabila after an 18-year reign over the central African nation with an estimated population of 81 million people.

Kabila backed long-time allay and former Interior Minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary.

The December 30 elections were challenged by Opposition candidate Martin Fayulu who accused the electoral commission of altering results in favour of Tshisekedi.

Close to 1.2 million of DRC’s 40 million voters were not able to participate in the election over concerns of a possible outbreak of the Ebola virus.

Kenyatta’s surprise attendance of Tshisekedi’s inauguration on January 24 raised eyebrows, the African Union having called upon the electoral commission to suspend the pronouncement of the poll result.

The Southern African Development Community headed by President Edgar Lungu of Zambia had separately called for a recount ahead of the AU resolution.