DPP to chair forum on extra-judicial killings in Kayole

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji will on Thursday visit Kayole to get firsthand information from Kenyans who are victims of extrajudicial killings.

The dialogue was organized by the Police Reforms Working Group, together with the Justice Center Working Group and DPP’s office.

The victims of police abuse will have a chance to share their experiences and stories as the ODPP, IPOA, and the representative from the National Police Service listen and document the challenges.

Haji had stated that the dialogue will strengthen Police and community relations to address criminality and police brutality.

Kayole is one of the areas most affected by cases of extrajudicial executions in Nairobi.

For a long time, the area has experienced hostility between the police and victims including families that have lost many young men through police killings.

This community dialogue will be an interactive sharing and listening session bringing together key government agencies and community stakeholders from this area who have for a long time experienced increasing criminality and in turn, rising cases of police brutality.

The aim of the community dialogue is to come to a shared understanding of the issues and to develop sustainable solutions.

In recognizing the central role played by the media as a critical stakeholder in developing solutions to this issue, the PRWG, JCWG and ODPP would like to invite you to the community dialogue to be held at Kayole Social Hall on Thursday, February 28 from 9 am to 1 pm.