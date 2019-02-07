DPP orders probe into Sh788mn SGR land compensation claim

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has ordered a probe into a Sh788 million land compensation claim pitting the National Land Commission (NLC) against a religious institution in Kajiado.

Haji said in a statement released Thursday that a team of prosecutors were working with investigators from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to review the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The anti-fraud agency filed an application at the Kajiado High Court on Wednesday seeking to be enjoined in the dispute.

Justice Reuben Nyakundi stayed an earlier order requiring the land commission to pay Clarence Matheny Leadership Training Institute Sh 788 by close of business on Thursday pending an inter-partes hearing of EACC’s application.

“I order that the NLC pays a sum of Sh787,987,569 to Clarence Matheny Leadership Training Institute not later than this week on Thursday,” Justice Nyakundi directed on Monday.

The land case stemmed from a compulsory acquisition of a parcel owned by Clarence Matheny Leadership Training Institute in November 2017 for the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway in Ngong.

The land commission informed the institution of the acquisition in January last year, consequently gazetting the acquisition in March.

Another sum of Sh139 million had been awarded to Altana Corporation Limited, a consultancy firm the Clarence Matheny Leadership Training Institute owed.

The institutes Executive Director, Bishop Joel Chola, had described the Sh788 million award as monumental, faulting NLC Muhammad Swazuri for delaying the compensation.

Bishop Chola formally applied for compensation in February last year.