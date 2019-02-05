Dori, Aisha appeal to National Governing Council over expulsion from ODM

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 – Malindi lawmaker Aisha Jumwa and her Msambweni counterpart Suleiman Dori have written to the Governing Council of the Orange Democratic Movement challenging a decision to expel them from the party.

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen said in a letter addressed to the top party organ the two legislators were not accorded a fair hearing since the Disciplinary Committee that processed their case lacked quorum.

“The impugned disciplinary process flouted rules of natural justice and the right to a fair hearing guaranteed under Article 50 of the Constitution and Article 8.4.2 of the ODM Constitution,” Murkomen wrote in the letter dated February 2.

Jumwa and Dori have argued that they only appeared before one member of the committee – Fred Othuok – despite a provision in ODM’s constitution expressly providing for a five-member Disciplinary Committee appointed by the National Executive Committee.

The duo want the decision to expel them from the party rescinded stating the National Executive Committee improperly adopted a decision by the Disciplinary Committee not having been fully constituted.

Jumwa and Dori were expelled from the party on grounds of advancing the political ambitions of Deputy President William Ruto of the ruling Jubilee Party.