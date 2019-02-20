Diamond Trust Bank manager charged with aiding Nairobi terror attack

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – A bank manager has been charged with aiding last month’s terror attack at the 14 Riverside Drive complex in Nairobi where 21 people were killed.

Sophia Njoki Mbogo who heads the Eastleigh branch of Diamond Trust Bank was arraigned before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

Charges read to her indicate that she aided and abetted a terrorist act by failing to report suspicious transactions amounting to Sh34.7 million suspected to have been used to fund the attack.

She also faced four counts of failure to report suspicious money laundering acts that occurred between December 4, 2018 and January 5, 2019 at the bank.

She has been in custody for the last 30 days, having been arrested two weeks after the attack that was claimed by Al Shabaab.

Her bail application will be argued Wednesday afternoon.