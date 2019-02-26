DCI cancels summonses to 4 lawmakers over ‘sex tape’

By CAPITAL REPORTER, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has cancelled summonses issued to four Members of Parliament over a sex tape allegedly linked to Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi.

DCI boss George Kinoti says the summonses were premature because there was no evidence linking any of them to the crime.

The MPs were accused of uttering defamatory statements that portrayed the Woman Representative in bad light when the video went viral.

Gedi has since denied being the one in the video, and filed a formal complaint that led to the arrest and prosecution of a blogger accused of circulating it.

