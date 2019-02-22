CUE says all varsity degrees offered in Kenya legitimate

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – The Commission of University Education Chairman Chacha Nyagoiti has refuted claims that there are fake degrees being offered in the universities.

Nyagoiti said that all university institutions are offering valid degrees and warned those spreading false information from causing unnecessary alarm in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to clarify on behalf of the commission that we do not have any degrees which are fake, useless, worthless or bogus in this country. All the degrees which are offered in all our universities are offered by competent institutions and they are all legal,” he said.

The commission’s CEO Mwenda Ntarangwi called on parents and students to rest easy saying what the commission does on a regular basis, is the accreditation of new courses that any university introduces and it takes a while but that does not mean they are fake.

“I want to really apologise to our students and more so to the parents; I am sure they have been worried that after investing their time and finances their children would end up with a fake degree. I ask them to continue with their dedication because there is and will never be a chance for the commission to allow fake programs in our universities.” Ntarangwi said.

“I want all Kenyans to understand that our work is to ensure quality education is offered in our universities and that is why each and every course that is introduced by universities has to be accredited by the commission first.”

On Tuesday, a local daily reported that a statement by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service indicated that more than 10,000 students enrolled in bachelor’s degree courses in 26 universities, risk getting “worthless” certificates because the programmes they are pursuing are being offered illegally.

The report further stated that the Commission for University Education had not approved the courses and they are therefore invalid.

Some of the courses which were put on spot include; Bachelor of Arts in geography, political science, community development, development and policy studies, counselling psychology, economics, Kiswahili, international relations, public administration and governance, and peace education.

Last year, 90,744 KCSE candidates qualified to join university.