CS Balala expected at anti-graft agency for questioning

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala is Monday morning expected at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), where he was summoned over a Sh100 million tender scandal.

Balala is required to answer questions over payments made during the American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA) Destination Expo that was held in Nairobi in 2017.

The EACC said in a letter to Balala that it is investigating allegations of irregular award of the contract to host the conference.

Balala last week said his ministry is cooperating with the investigators and denied reports that his house had been raided by EACC detectives in the course of the investigation.