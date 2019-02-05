Court suspends nurses strike for 60 days, orders parties to talk

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 – The Employment and Labour Relations Court has suspended the nurses strike for a period of 60 days and has ordered parties in the dispute to attend conciliation talks initiated by Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani.

The Council of Governors had moved to court to challenge the legitimacy of the on-going strike by the Kenya National Union of Nurses.

The CoG is calling upon the union to allow the conciliation process to be concluded and has reiterated its support for the talks.

The nurses strike commenced Monday in at least 11 counties so far, after nurses blamed county chiefs for failing to implement the return-to-work formula which was signed last year.