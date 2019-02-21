Closed Ifo2 camp to be converted into a farm

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21- A section of the Ifo2 camp within the Dadaab refugee complex is set to be converted into a farm following closure in May last year.

Already 75 acres of reclaimed land is under agriculture with different commercial and household crops including pawpaws, mangoes, bananas, watermelons, and tomatoes currently under irrigation.

The Kenya Red Cross Society intends to inject more resources in the project by establishing an irrigation system that will utilise the available water resources within the camp.

Speaking after touring the camp on Thursday, Kenya Red Cross Secretary General Abbas Gullet said a new method called pivotal technology will be brought to the camp where more hundreds of acres will be utilised.

The technology, he said will also be used in planting a new type of grass called alfalfa that can be harvested within 30 days and will help pastoralists during times of drought.

Majority of Garissa residents where the camp is located are herders.

Gullet said the project may encourage them to diversify their activities to include agriculture to supplement their diet and have grass for their livestock.

Intergovernmental Authority on Development Executive Director Engineer Mahboob Maalim said as a partner to the Red Cross, “we will lobby for funds to ensure livelihoods in the host community are improved.”

Local leaders have urged the county residents to settle around the area of the project so that they can utilise some of the facilities left behind that include hospitals and primary schools.