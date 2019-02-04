CJ names Justice Korir Constitutional and Human Rights Division head

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – Chief Justice David Maraga has named Justice Weldon Korir Presiding Judge of the Constitutional and Human Rights Division of the High Court in Milimani.

Korir who has been a High Court judge in Malindi takes over from Justice Chacha Mwita.

Mwita’s colleague in the Constitutional and Human Rights Division Lady Justice Wilfred Okwany has been transferred to the Commercial and Tax Division of the High Court.

Justice Aron Makau has been moved from the Commercial and Tax Division to the Constitutional and Human Rights Division.

Justice Reuben Nyakundi moves from the High Court in Kajiado to Malindi

Justice Mwita will take his place in Kajiado.