City lawyer Ndubi faces reckless driving charges

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – City lawyer Haron Ndubi has been charged before a city traffic court for driving carelessly.

Ndubi was arrested on Sunday along Langata road at around 11.30 pm while driving motor vehicle “without due care” according to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecution told Senior Resident Magistrate Ellen Riyiany that the lawyer failed to give way to other road users hitting a police motorcycle and injuring constable Simon Mungai in the process.

The state further accused the lawyer for refusing to obey verbal directive by the traffic police officer and declined to blow into a breathalyzer.

Ndubi’s attempt through lawyer John Khaminwa to have the plea differed was refused by the court.

He sought to challenge the traffic offence he is charged with, saying the offence does not exist in law.

The trial magistrate said he can raise the same during the hearing of his case.

The court ordered him to deposit cash bail of Sh 80,000 to secure his release pending the hearing of his case.

Ndubis’s case will be mentioned on Tuesday for purposes of taking a hearing date.