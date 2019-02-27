City Hall to acquire own Integrated Revenue Management System in 6 months

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – The Nairobi City County Government will now acquire its own Integrated City Revenue Management System for county’s revenue collection within a span of six months, which will replace the current service provider, JamboPay.

The county contracted JamboPay in 2014 to provide an e-payment system for most of the revenue streams including rates, business permits, parking fees, house rent and market stall rent.

The contract comes to an end in April 7 this year.

JamboPay CEO Danson Muchemi early this year wrote to the county stating that they wouldn’t be seeking to renew their contract.

The service provider had cited political intimidation and failure by the county to honour the deal as part of the reasons they lost interest in renewing the contract.

They however expressed willingness to smoothly handover to City Hall and also facilitate the process.

Nairobi ICT Chief Officer Halakhano Waqo on Wednesday in an interview with Capital FM News said that they are seeking to extend the JamboPay contract for at least three months so as to allow smooth transition as they prepare to have their system fully in place.

“We will need at least three months after April so that we can have smooth handover and avoid any crisis,” he said.

According to Waqo, the new system they are acquiring will be modern and fits in with the new best practices of technology at the moment.

JamboPay works on Local Authority Integrated Financial Operations Management System (LAIFOM) which Waqo said is difficult and not up-to date.

“The current system is very cumbersome, our next system is going to be modern and simplified such that anybody can fit in without customization,” he said.

The LAIFOM system was installed with an intention to address several concerns that local authorities faced in service delivery, the shortcomings were that it lacked proper record keeping that resulted to a lot of problems.