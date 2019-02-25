Campaigner against drug abuse due in court for possessing heroin

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – A man who had been campaigning against drug abuse is expected in court Monday morning to face charges of trafficking drugs after he was arrested with five kilos of heroin in Westlands, Nairobi.

The suspect was arrested on Friday last week after return from Kampala, Uganda.

According to police, he left Nairobi on Wednesday night traveling by bus and returned with drugs hidden in pawpaws.

When not dealing drugs the suspect works part time as an anti-drug abuse campaigner.

He regularly visits schools and social gatherings to give talks against drug abuse.

His Twitter account reads, ‘Always frontline in campaigning for alcohol and drug free Kenya, transforming the lives of our young youths that’s my goal’.