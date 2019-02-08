C.Africa peace deal calls for truth commission, joint patrols

Shares

, LIBREVILLE, Gabon, Fri 8 – A peace deal for the Central African Republic signed this week provides for the creation of a truth and reconciliation commission within 90 days, according to a copy obtained by AFP.

The parties to the deal also committed to set up joint security patrols with soldiers and members of armed groups for a period of 24 months.

The deal is the eighth attempt in nearly six years to forge peace in the war-ravaged country – one of the poorest in the world but it has not yet been signed by all the parties.

The accord was signed in the capital Bangui on Wednesday by some militia leaders and President Faustin-Archange Touadera.

The three stragglers may sign during the upcoming summit of the African Union (AU), taking place in Addis Ababa on February 10-11, according to government spokesman Ange Maxime Kazagui.

The conflict has left thousands dead and forced a quarter of the population of 4.5 million from their homes. The rural exodus, the UN warned last year, could drive the country into famine.