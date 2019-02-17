Bus driver ignored passenger protests in Nakuru-Eldoret accident that claimed 9 lives

Shares

, NAKURU, Kenya, Feb 17 – Nine people died and several others seriously injured after a Greenline bus heading to Nairobi from Uganda region collided head-on with a truck at the notorious Kwa Haron in Kamara along Nakuru-Eldoret highway early Sunday morning.

Survivors said the driver ignored their calls to slow down and at some point of the journey threatened to refund fare to the complaining passengers.

“He quarrelled us and told us we either put up (with his driving) or he refunds us to go back to Cheptus where we had boarded the bus,” said Caroline Nekesa, who was one of the survivors.

The 1 a.m incident was confirmed by Kamara location chief Joseph Korir has said who said the bus had attempted to overtake at high speed at a corner leading to a collision with the truck.

He said that 7 bodies were immediately pulled out of the wreckage with over 60 injured passengers rushed to Eldama Ravine and Molo referral hospitals in Koibatek and Molo sub-counties.

The death tally went up to 9 after two more succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

Kwa Harun area has claimed several lives and police arrived at the scene to clear the heavy traffic snarl-up along the highway.