Bank manager charged over Riverside terror attack freed on bond

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – A bank manager charged over the 14 Riverside Drive terror attack has been freed on a cash bail of Sh2 million.

To secure her freedom, Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi also directed her to deposit two sureties, her ID card, passport and refrain from travelling outside the court’s jurisdiction.

He ruled that the prosecution did not provide compelling reasons for the continued detention of Sophia Njoki Mbogo who was charged with aiding and abetting the attack that left 21 people dead.

Charges read out to her and which she denies, state that she failed to report suspicious transactions amounting to Sh34.7 million suspected to have been used to fund the attack by Al Shabaab terrorists.

Sophia, who was represented by former Judge Nicholas Ombija, has also been ordered to present herself for interrogation when required by the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit.

The prosecution had urged the court to deny her bond on grounds that she is likely to interfere with witnesses or ongoing investigations, but the magistrate ruled that the affidavit filed by ATPU did not indicate that there are witnesses from the bank because it only stated that they are under investigation.

When she was arraigned on Wednesday, she also faced four counts of failure to report suspicious money laundering acts that occurred between December 4, 2018 and January 5, 2019 at the bank.

She has been in custody for the last 30 days, having been arrested two weeks after the attack that was claimed by Al Shabaab.

On Friday, Sakina Mariam Abdalla – the mother of the terror attack’s mastermind Ali Salim Gichunge was charged with failing to disclose information about her son.

Charges read out to her stated that “on diverse dates between 2015 and 2019 at Kula Mawe in Isiolo County she declined to disclose information pertaining the whereabouts of her son.”

The prosecution told the court that “knowledge or information could have prevented the terror attack which left 21 people dead.”

She was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Andayi, with the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) opposing her release on bail on grounds that she is likely to interfere with witnesses and the ongoing investigations in Kenya and Somalia.

An ATPU officer Monica Githaiga has filed an affidavit in court, stating that Mariam’s claim that she reported her son’s disappearance at Isiolo Police Station in 2014 was not true.

A senior police officer at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has told Capital FM News that more suspects are due in court next week.