Balala says he’s cooperating with EACC in graft probe

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala says he is cooperating with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission in the investigation of 100 million shillings involving the American Society of Travel Agents Expo.

Through his twitter account, the CS says that the inquiry has been going on, while denying that detectives had raided his homes and offices.

Balala took to Twitter following a report published in the Standard Newspaper on how his Nairobi and Mombasa residences and offices were raided.

“No raids have taken place at my house as claimed by The Standard Newspaper today, the journalist was aware prior to publishing the report of the same. My legal team is handling the matter,” the CS said, “EACC inquiry on the American Society of Travel Agents Expo that took place at KICC in Feb 2017 organised by ASTA – Kenya chapter has been an ongoing process which the Ministry of Tourism has fully cooperated since the start of the inquiry.”

EACC remains quiet on the matter, with no official willing to offer a comment for this story.