Avoid corruption to boost trade, Uhuru directs trade regulatory agencies

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 – President Uhuru Kenyatta says the small-scale traders who drive the economy of Kenya and should be supported to do business unhindered.

Speaking at Maili Tisa Trading Centre in Kajiado County on his arrival from Arusha where he attended the 20th East Africa Community Summit, the Head of State cautioned officials from State regulatory agencies to desist from engaging in corruption that undermines the spirit of free movement of goods and people.

“The work of a police officer is to protect you as a citizen and ensure that you can carry out business in a conducive and peaceful environment; his job is not to demand bribes from you so that he can allow you to operate in an area.”

“It is through your taxes that pays that a police officer, a Cabinet Secretary and even myself as the President, so we should be ready to serve you. We should be eager and ready to know how we can improve your conditions to ensure your business is facilitated and grows to open more opportunities,” President Kenyatta said.

He, however, said traders should not abuse the opportunities offered by the One Stop Border Post to engage in illegal and unlawful business.

President Kenyatta said the region should focus on bringing together the six countries of the East African region to consolidate the common market with a population of more than 200 million people.