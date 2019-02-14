Autopsy confirms activist Mwatha was pregnant, died procuring abortion

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 – The Independent Medico Legal Unit has confirmed that activist Caroline Mwatha was pregnant and died due to internal and external bleeding while procuring an abortion.

IMLU’s Peter Muriuki Ndegwa said the post-mortem showed that Mwatha was five to six months pregnant and that the foetus was mutilated.

“The process has gone well, and we can now tell you that the cause of Caroline Mwatha’s death was due to excessive bleeding. She was indeed pregnant, and unfortunately someone mutilated the foetus; otherwise we also found some needle puncture marks meaning that there was some medical intervention somewhere,” Ndegwa said.

He further clarified that Mwatha had no cuts as it was earlier alleged adding that the marks she had on her thigh was due to the embalming process at the mortuary.

“We can also confirm that there were no signs of a struggle that occurred at that time and the cut she had was caused by an injection done at the morgue at a request; therefore, whoever brought her to the morgue requested her to be preserved well or to undergo something we call embalming,’’ Ndegwa said.

Members of human rights organization who were at the morgue awaiting the post-mortem led by Executive Director for National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders Ngugi Kamau expressed satisfaction and lauded the police for “a job well done.”

“We came here to be part of the group that was witnessing the post-mortem of Caroline Mwatha who died under unclear circumstances. We are satisfied with the competency and independence that the police and the members of the medical profession have displayed; this puts everyone in a place where it will be possible to accept the results once the results are known and of course now we know the results,” Kamau said.

They called on the police to find out under which circumstances Mwatha procured the abortion whether it was willingly, or if it was done while she was unconscious.

The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti released a report on Tuesday indicating that the activist who went missing on February 6 died while procuring an abortion.

Her body was found on Tuesday at the City Mortuary.

The DCI said that they retrieved text messages between Mwatha and her boyfriend Alexander Gikonyo in which they planned to abort the five-month pregnancy.

“It was established that an unidentified doctor had demanded a fee of Sh7,000 and after negotiations the cost was reduced to Sh6,000 which was sent by Alexander,” the DCI statement report said.

The family on Wednesday refuted the claim and accused the police of using abortion as a cover up calling for an independent autopsy.

“The claim that the police want everyone to believe is a lie; my daughter got married in the church and she has children. If indeed she was pregnant, I am sure she could not even think of abortion,” Mwatha’s father Stanslous Mbai had said.

At least six people arrested over the murder have appeared in court and will be detained for two more weeks.

The six include the owner of the clinic she went for the abortion, the clinic owner’s son, Mwatha’s boyfriend, a doctor, Uber driver Stephen Maina and another suspect identified as Georgia Achieng’ Tabitha.