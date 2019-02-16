Austrian arrested in Kileleshwa for attempted robbery, possession of ammunition

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 16 – An foreigner was arrested on Friday evening after rounds of ammunition and bhang were found in his apartment in Kileleshwa.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said that Benjamin Gsull, an Austrian national, was earlier seen covering and switching off CCTV cameras in the same apartment he lives in.

Police had received complaints of attempted housebreaking and were carrying out investigations when they saw Gsull in the footage.

“He is currently in safe custody and will be charged with being in possession of ammunition without a firearm certificate among other offences,” the Directorate said.

Police say they will also charge Gsull with being in the country illegally, failing to register as a foreign national, being in possession of narcotic drugs and preparation to commit a felony.

Burglary cases have become rampant in Nairobi suburbs.

Though the cases had drastically reduced in 2018, the trend seems to change this year according to police statistics.

Such cases, though purely of house-breaking through the use of master keys were more rampant in 2016 and 2017.

On Friday, reports of a sole burglar terrorizing residents of Kilimani and Kileleshwa, only armed with a bag and skills to scale one floor to another emerged.

Those who have fallen victims have nicknamed him ‘Spider-Man’.

On Thursday night, the burglar is believed to have stolen a foreigner’s gun while on February 10, he managed to make away with a safe loaded with cash in one of the houses he broke into.