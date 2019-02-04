Aukot wants ODM flag-bearer in Ugenya poll disqualified

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – Thirdway Alliance Leader Ekuru Aukot has called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to be a fair arbiter as the campaigns for the April 5 Ugenya and Embakasi South constituencies by-election begin.

Aukot said the Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati must be bold and punish acts of political hooliganism.

“The only way IEBC can earn respect across the board is by treating everyone equally especially when applying its own rules beginning with ongoing nominations exercises in Ugenya and Embakasi South. Political hooliganism must be punished. Disqualify political thugs,” he said on his Twitter handle

He was protesting to an incident when the in Ugenya ODM flag bearer Chris Karan was allowed to enter the vetting hall with more than four persons permitted by the IEBC to witness the process.

Other candidates including the Alliance’s Brain Omondi were restricted to the four persons allowed to all accompany them.

The Third Alliance leader warned the Commission that they were watching the process closely and would challenge any cases of favouritism and urged electoral officials not to be intimidated by senior politicians who would sway with powerful individuals.

Aukot was speaking after he witnessed his Alliance flag bearer Angela Mwikali cleared to participate in the Embakasi South by election.

Meanwhile Senate Minority Leader James Orengo led the ODM brigade in the county to campaign to ensure Karan re-bags the seat he lost after the Supreme Court nullified his August 8, 2017 electoral victory.

In Nairobi, Mombasa Governor who is also ODM Party Leader Hassan Joho led a host of Nairobi MPs to campaign for the Embakasi South flag bearer Irshad Sumra.

The Sumra campaign team is scheduled to begin the campaigns immediately after their candidate is cleared by the IEBC at the Cheminade Hall near Mukuru Kwa Njenga Police Post.

Other contestants in the mini-poll include Julius Mawathe (Wiper), Angela Mwikali (Thirdway Alliance) and Jafferson Teddy Kasingu (KANU) and Jairus Mulei Musyoka (Independent).