Aspirants in Ugenya mini poll to present papers to IEBC

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – Candidates in the Ugenya Parliamentary mini poll are expected to present their nomination papers to the Independent electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Monday.

The contest has attracted six candidates who include former legislator Christopher Karan whose election was nullified by the Supreme Court.

The other contestants in the race include the Grand Dream Development Party candidate Daniel Juma, Brian Omondi of Thirdway Alliance, Joseph Mburu of the National Vision Party and an independent candidate William Branham.

The by election is slated for April 5.