Aspirants for Embakasi South by-election to present papers to IEBC on Monday

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 4 – Aspirants seeking to contest in the April 5 Embakasi South Constituency by-elections are expected to submit their nomination papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on Monday.

The race has for far attracted five aspirants including Julius Mawathe (Wiper), Irshad Sumra (ODM), Angela Mwikali (Thirdway Alliance) and Jafferson Teddy Kasingu (KANU) and Jairus Mulei Musyoka (Independent).

ODM’s Sumra will be the first to present his nomination papers today at Cheminade Hall near Mukuru Kwa Njenga Police Post.

“Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho will be presenting alongside Nairobi MPs. Meeting point is City Cabanas at 10am. The papers will be presented at 11am,” read statement on ODM Twitter account.

The ruling jubilee party will not field candidates in the two by-elections; though a section of MPs allied to jubilee have said they will campaign for Mawathe to retain the seat Sumra.

The seat fell vacant after the Supreme Court nullified the August 8, 2017 election of former Embakasi South MP Julius Mawathe. The apex court determined that he had not been legally elected.

According timelines released by IEBC, campaign period for the by-election is to commence on February 4 to April 2 and be conducted between 7am to 6pm.

In the scheduled published by Chebukati in the Gazette notice yesterday, the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal, is expected to hear and determine matters arising from the party primaries by February 15.

A candidate set to participate in the by-election on an independent ticket presented his name and his party symbol for purposes of nomination to the Commission on January 14.