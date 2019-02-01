American forces kill 24 Al Shabaab terrorists in Somalia

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 1 – Another airstrike by American forces targeting Al-Shabaab terrorists in Somalia has killed 24 militants.

The attack that occurred on Thursday in Shebeeley, Hiran Region comes barely two weeks after another deadly airstrike killed 52 terrorists in Jilib area, in the Middle Juba region.

According to the United States Africa command, the precision airstrike is part of a larger effort to support the Somali National Army as it increases pressure on the terrorist network and its recruiting efforts in the region.

After the 14 Riverside attack on January 15 that claimed 21 lives of them an American, the Al-Qaeda linked militants claimed responsibility saying they were revenging against the US for moving their embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

