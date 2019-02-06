90,000 with C+ and above to join varsities on govt funding

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – The Ministry of Education has said all the 90,744 candidates who attained grade C plus in the 2018 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education will be admitted to Universities under government sponsorship.

Cabinet Secretary for Education Amina Mohamed said this during a press conference where she launched Kenya Universities and College Central Placement Service for the candidates.

According to her, some 651,189 candidates qualified for placement to various universities, colleges and training institutions.

“Based on the 2018 KCSE results, 651,189 candidates qualified for placement to tertiary institutions at various levels under Government sponsorship. Of these, 90,744 attained a mean grade of C+ and above, meaning that they all qualified to join local universities. I wish to announce that all the candidates who scored C+ and above in the 2018 KCSE examination will be selected for admission to degree courses in both public and private universities,” she said.

At the same time, Amina stated that some 121,288 candidates who scored C Plain and C minus are also eligible for diploma courses while those who got grade D and D Plus can apply for certificate courses.

Those who scored E will not be left behind as the CS said they are qualified to join Technical Vocational Education Training (TVET).

The TVET placement will cater for candidates who sat for KCSE since 2000 onwards.

The CS urged all the students to use the online service to follow up on their admission, apply for placement in different institutions and avoid last minute rush.

“I therefore invite all the KCSE examination candidates who wish to revise their choices for Degree, Diploma and Certificate courses for Government sponsorship to proceed with the exercise as soon as the portal is open. The aim is to ensure they realign their selection with their performance in the KCSE examination and take care of any change in their new career interests,” urged Mohamed

She promised that the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) will be efficient as the Placement Service will send officers to various institutions in 3 counties across the country, from 11th February to 17 February 2019 to assist candidates in making their applications.

The KUCCPS online application will be open until 23 February 2019.