8 Suspects due back in court over Riverside terror attack

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – Eight terror suspects accused of roles in last month’s attack at the 14 Riverside Drive complex are due back in court Monday morning.

Police had arraigned them soon after the incident that left 21 people dead and the court granted them more time to finalise investigations.

More suspects are due back in court next week because all were arraigned on diverse dates.

Police are holding more than 20 suspects while several others were freed.

Among those due in court are taxi drivers, Joel Ng’ang’a Wainaina and Oliver Kanyago Muthee. Also expected in court is M-PESA agent Gladys Kaari Justus.

A Canadian, Guleid Abdihakim, and Osman Ibrahim are also expected to be arraigned.

The investigating officer had last month told the court that the suspects may face various charges including conspiracy to commit a terrorist act and being members of a terrorist group.

Dozens of other suspects who were initially arrested over the attack have since been freed after they were cleared by the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit.