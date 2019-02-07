7 suspected thugs gunned down in Industrial Area

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – Seven suspected thugs were on Sunday night shot dead in a botched robbery at a warehouse in Industrial Area, Nairobi.

According to Nairobi Deputy Commandant Richard Kerich, the seven tried to steal gas cylinders from a go down when an alarm was raised alerting police.

ADVERTISEMENT

He told Capita FM News that five other suspects were arrested during the incident.

He stated that the gang had apparently gone to the go down and held two guards on duty hostage before they started to load the cylinders onto another lorry.

Following this, police were alerted and managed to kill the seven on the spot.