7 charged with Sh10mn fraud while mimicking Uhuru

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25 – Seven people have been charged with defrauding a businessman of Sh10 million in a land transaction, while mimicking President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The seven are accused of having received Sh10 million from the Asian businessman, while claiming they would sell him a parcel of land.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were named in court documents as Joseph Waswa, Duncan Muchai, Isaac Wanyonyi, William Simiyu, David Luganya, Gilbert Kirunja and Antony Wafula.

They all denied charges of obtaining money by false pretense.

When they were arrested last week, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said they had imitated a “a very senior government officer and socialites to obtain money by false pretense” but did not indicate if it was the president, until Monday when they were arraigned in court.

Police said the fraudsters were mostly targeting members of the Asian community.

Four vehicles that they were using were also confiscated.