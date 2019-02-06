6 Girls kicked out of Busia school for refusing to shave hair

Shares

, BUSIA, Kenya Feb 5 – Six girls from a school in Western Kenya have been sent home for refusing to shave their hair due to religious beliefs.

The students were ordered out of St Joseph’s Ganjala Secondary School in Funyula but their parents have vowed to challenge the decision in court, while arguing that it is a violation of the students’ basic constitutional right.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students go to ‘Message of The Hour Assemblies Matayos’ Church.

The incident comes in the wake of debate on whether students should be allowed in school with dreadlocks after a girl was kicked out of a school in Nairobi.

Education CS Amina Mohamed has since ordered she be re-admitted.