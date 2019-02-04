4 suspects linked to Kilimani, Kileleshwa burglaries due in court

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – Four men linked to a series of burglaries in Kilimani and Kileleshwa are due in court.

This is after they were arrested Monday morning in Kihoto area, Ruiru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said they nabbed the suspects whom they had trailed as they were coming from a robbery in Kileleshwa. “A car that they have been using in the robberies was also recovered alongside several other household goods.”

They are expected to face various charges including robbery with violence.

The arrests come after CCTV footage of a sole burglar who has been terrorizing residents of Kilimani and Kileleshwa, only armed with a bag and skills to scale one floor to another emerged early this month.

Those who have fallen victims nicknamed him ‘Spider-Man’.

On one night, the burglar is believed to have stolen a foreigner’s gun while on another, he managed to make away with a safe loaded with cash from one of the houses he broke into.

The victim was in shock when she woke up to find all her cash mysteriously gone together with the safe.

Though the cases had drastically reduced in 2018, the trend seems to change this year according to police statistics.

Such cases, though purely of house-breaking through the use of master keys were more rampant in 2016 and 2017.

And even so, they would happen when the tenants were away. Foreigners are usually seen as a soft target according to police.