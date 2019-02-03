3 who allegedly plotted to free Iranian terrorists due back in court

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – A Nairobi Court is on Tuesday set to rule on whether police can continue holding three people accused of attempting to unlawfully secure the release of two Iranians jailed over explosives recovered in Mombasa seven years ago.

The three among them a Ghanaian appeared on Monday before Nairobi Magistrate Peter Ooko with the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit requesting to continue holding them for 30 days to conclude the ongoing probe.

The three are alleged to have made plans together with a senior Iranian diplomat who was willing to part with Sh15 million to ensure Abolofathi Ahmed Mohammed and Stayed Mansur Mousavi are unlawfully freed from custody.

While seeking detention of the trio, prosecutor Duncan Ondimu implored the court issue the order claiming they are a flight risk, especially the West African.

The Iranian ambassador to Kenya Ambassador Hadi Farajvand has denied claims that he tried to free the two terror suspects, and instead claims he is a victim of an extortion bid, which he says, he reported to the Interior Ministry.

He instead claimed he was the victim of an extortion bid, which he said he reported to Kenya's Interior Ministry.

He further added that the two people asked for an unspecified amount of money from him, a request that he did not accept.

He had a difficult time trying to explain why he booked tickets for the two Iranian terror suspects about the same time the plot was being hatched.

The Iranian nationals, Ahmad Abolfathi Mohammed and Sayed Mansour Mousavi, are in custody pending a decision by the Supreme Court whether to release them or not.