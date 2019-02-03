3 in court over bid to unlawfully free two Iranians from jail

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – Three people among them a Ghanaian have been arraigned over an attempt to unlawfully secure the release of two Iranians jailed over explosives recovered in Mombasa seven years ago.

Wesley Kiptanui Kipkemoi, Sgemgrant Agyei and Robin Bundi appeared Monday before Nairobi Magistrate Peter Ooko with the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit requesting to continue holding them for 30 days to conclude the ongoing probe.

The three are alleged to have made plans together with a senior Iranian diplomat who was willing to part with Sh15 million to ensure Abolofathi Ahmed Mohammed and Stayed Mansur Mousavi are unlawfully freed from custody.

While seeking detention of the trio, prosecutor Duncan Ondimu implored the court issue the order claiming they are a flight risk, especially the West African.

Magistrate Ooko heard that CCTV footage from various shopping centres and hotels where three used to meet to scheme the escape is yet to be retrieved.

“We are praying for detention of the respondents until investigations into the scheme are completed and charges are preferred against them,” argued Ondimu.

He said the name of the top Iranian diplomat will remain concealed until the Foreign Affairs Ministry advises otherwise.

The two Iranians were jailed for life by a Magistrate’s Court but the High Court reduced it to 15 years. Upon appeal, the Appellate Court freed them but the DPP moved to the Supreme Court requesting a review of the verdict.

The Supreme Court ordered them to be held pending the verdict, which is yet to be delivered.

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta appearing for the three has opposed the application to continue detaining them, terming it unreasonable

He has argued that police should have completed their probe and decided whether to indict the suspects or not during the three days they have been in custody.