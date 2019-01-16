Wounded security officer evacuated from dusitD2 attack scene

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – A multi-agency security team responding to the terrorist attack on 14 Riverside Drive evacuated a wounded security officer Wednesday, as multiple ambulances rushed to the scene for more evacuees.

The officer was whisked to safety in an armoured vehicle before being transferred to a waiting ambulance.

The wounded officer was pulled out of the scene at 9.26am, moments after a loud blast was heard from the dusitD2 complex where security services were still combing through for hostages.

14 Riverside Drive remained abuzz with over a dozen ambulances lining up to respond to the unfolding situation.

Special forces from foreign missions including the United States and the United Kingdom were among security response teams that joined the rescue operation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday it was keeping the international community updated even as nations around the globe continued to send solidarity messages.

“The UK embassy team will be working through the night to support the Kenyan authorities as they respond to this horrific attack and support any Brits who need our help,” Nic Hailey, UK’s top diplomat in the country tweeted Tuesday evening.

US ambassador Robert Godec commended the Kenyan security team for “actively working to end the attack.”

“The US Mission is in close communication with Kenyan authorities and is providing assistance,” he said.

Security teams from the US embassy were among the first to arrive at 14 Riverside Drive following the terror attack reported shortly after 3pm Tuesday.

Armoured vehicles from the embassy were seen arriving at the scene shortly after 6pm.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and National Police Service Inspector General Joseph Boinnet assured the situation was under control.

Hundreds of hostages were rescued overnight with over a dozen people confirmed dead.

Among those feared dead were two foreign nationals.

President Uhuru Kenyatta who spoke from State House Nairobi on Wednesday said 14 people had died in the attack.

The Head of State said all the attackers had been eliminated.