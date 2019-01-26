Women living with fistula complications to get free surgeries in Nyeri

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Over 30 women living with fistula related complications in Nyeri County are expected to receive free surgeries and medical advice in a weeklong free fistula Camp at Nyeri County Referral Hospital.

The exercise which is being done in partnership with Safaricom Foundation and Flying Doctors’ Society of Africa aims at creating awareness about fistula and the importance of quality maternal health services.

“Safaricom Foundation is keen on having a positive impact on maternal heath hence the reason we are supporting this Camp. We understand the pain, agony and indeed the stress that comes with Fistula as a condition. We are also aware of the suffering our women go through with this condition. We want to raise awareness that fistula is actually treatable,” said Joseph Ogutu, Chairman Safaricom Foundation.

The World Health Organization has termed fistula as the single most dramatic aftermath of neglected childbirth estimating that more than 2 million women live with fistula worldwide.

It is estimated that there are 3,000 new fistula cases in Kenya each year, and only 7.5 percent of these are able to access medical care. This means that every year, more than 2,700 women with new fistula cases do not receive the necessary medical attention.

“Fistula is a very debilitating condition and many women and mothers suffering from the condition do not even know treatment exist. We are hoping to expand fistula treatment so that it can be accessible to women around the country.” said Tanya Nduati, CEO of Flying Doctors’ Society of Africa