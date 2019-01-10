Women elected leaders unveil ‘Embrace Women Building Bridges for Kenya’ movement

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – A section of elected women leaders from across the political divide have come together to launch a movement to condemn early campaigns which they say are polarising Kenya.

Speaking during the unveiling of the Embrace; Women Building Bridges for Kenya, Kirinyaga governor Ann Waiguru, Homabay County Woman Rep Gladys Wanga and Taveta MP Naomi Shaban called for unity in the country.

“We reject politics that preach tribe against tribe, region against region and party against party. We reject in totality the politics of blackmail, intimidation, threats and bloodshed. We have been therefore before and we as women are not going back there again,” Governor Waiguru noted

“We will stand with Uhuru and Raila in the path they are leading the country… The handshake is not about Uhuru and Raila, it is about all of us,” said Wanga.

MPs Maison Leshomo (Samburu County Woman Rep), Sabina Chege (Muranga County Woman Rep), Rosa Buyu (Kisumu County Woman Rep) said the women leaders will rollout a national caravan to sensitize Kenyans on peace, unity and fight against corruption.

They urged women leaders to embrace March 9 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga.