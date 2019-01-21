We remain resolute in fighting terrorism, says Matiangi

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 21 – The government remains resolute to the war against terrorism, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has said.

Matiangi said Monday the war on terror is a global phenomenon, but the Kenyan Government is steadfast in ensuring safety of its people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are alert, and we remain alert. We remain resolute and committed in ensuring that our people are protected and any person who was directly or indirectly involved in the attack of Nairobi’s 14 Riverside Drive where 21 people lost their lives will soon be arrested,” said Matiangi.

The CS thanked the security officers for their selfless acts of valour and unconditional dedication to duty when they responded to the attack.

He was speaking at Mombasa’s Flamingo Hotel during the first 2019 quarter meeting of all security commanders in both the National Government Administration and the National Police Service.

At the same time, Matiangi said they have dedicated all their resources to advancing coordination of security and intelligence committees as part of the efforts to address the emerging security challenges, especially terrorism.

“The multi-agency approach in the management of the security sector is here to stay and all of us, as the leaders must ensure effective coordination, information sharing and joint security actions in our respective areas of jurisdiction,” he said.

In the meeting, which was also attended by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and all the regional and county commanders, Matiangi asked police to foster citizen participation in security.

He pointed out the initiatives such as the Nyumba Kumi and Community Policing as some of the strategies that can be used to counter terrorism and crime.

“I urge you to work hard on the know your neighbour campaigns to encourage members of the general public to share information on security related matters with the authorities in real time. We must encourage individual and collective responsibility for security amongst our people,” he said.

Interior PS Kibicho was tasked to draft a proposal in the next 30 days on how to engage citizens more proactively and leverage this important information-sharing tool to improve security and create a peaceful economic environment in the country.