Wambora indeed has ‘nine lives’ as Supreme Court upholds win

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – Embu Governor Martin Wambora has yet again survived an election petition after the Supreme Court upheld his 2017 victory.

While making the ruling, the court stated that there was no basis upon which to interfere with Appeal Court’s decision which upheld Wambora’s win.

Lenny Kivuti had moved to the Supreme Court to challenge the decision by the Court of Appeal to overturn a High Court verdict that nullified the win.

Speaking moments after Wednesday’s ruling, Wambora stated that the ruling vindicated him, and he can now focus on service delivery in his county.

“The will of the people of Embu County has been upheld. The decision of the Court of Appeal has been upheld. My election as the Governor of Embu has been upheld by the Supreme Court. We thank the almighty God for helping us reach where we are; we thank the Judiciary, we have seen justice working,” he stated.

He thanked the people of Embu for standing with him throughout the court process.

“We thank our voters, we thank also our senior counsel and others who have been assisting us in this case. It is work from now moving forward. Nine lives yes, but more importantly the will of the people has been upheld and we shall be fast tracking our projects from next week with speed,” he stated.

In August last year, the Court of Appeal had overturned a High Court decision that nullified Wambora’s 2017 election.

In a judgement read by Justice Fatuma Sichale, the Appeal Court noted that Kivuti of the Maendeleo Chap Chap party failed to prove his case.

The three-judge bench consisting of Justices Sichale, William Ouko and Daniel Musinga said the minor irregularities adduced did not warrant a scrutiny and subsequent recount of votes.

Wambora appealed the ruling on March 20 after High Court Judge William Musyoka found that the results of the candidates were exaggerated thus his order for the recount.

It is a ruling lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi, representing Wambora, said rectified what he termed as an error committed by the High Court.