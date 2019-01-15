US marines respond to 14 Riverside Drive attack

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – A convoy of armoured vehicles from foreign missions including the United States were Tuesday evening seen driving into 14 Riverside Drive as security services responded to a suspected terror attack.

The vehicles carried specialised forces from the US embassy.

Four police and military helicopters were seen flying over the area as ambulances continued to evacuate the injured.

Panic-stricken evacuees told Capital FM News the attack unfolded shortly before 4pm.

One of those rescued but declined to be named said she had observed a security lapse while reporting to work Tuesday morning when security guards failed to subject those accessing buildings in the area which Include dusistD2 hotel to a meticulous scanning procedure which include walking through a metal detector.

She said they had just concluded a meeting at 3:30pm when a big blast was heard which they initially dismissed as a gas tank explosion at the nearby Secret Garden Restaurant.

“We later heard repeated gun shots and that is when we realised that there was a serious situation unfolding,” the lady who pleaded to remain anonymous told this news outlet.

The Inspector General of National Police Service Joseph Boinnet on Tuesday evening told a news conference an operation was ongoing to neutralise the attackers.

He said casualty figures will be confirmed in due course.

The Tuesday incident coincided with the anniversary of a dawn attack of a Kenya Army base at El Adde in Somalia, in 2015.

Multiple soldiers were at the time killed when Al Shabaab terrorists overrun an army camp supporting the African Union Mission in Somalia.