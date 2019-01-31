UoN, Strathmore ranked top universities in latest Webometrics Index

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – The University of Nairobi has been ranked top university nationwide and 990th globally in the latest Webometrics Ranking.

Webometrics, an initiative by Spain-based public research body which updates university ranking twice a year ranked Strathmore University the top private university in the country, and seventh overall in national ranking.

Kenyatta University, Egerton University, Moi University, and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology are second, third, fourth, and fifth nationwide.

Mount Kenya, arguably the region’s leading private university with an inclination towards science and technology is ranked the fifth top private university, and thirteenth nationwide in the new index published this month.

Catholic University of Eastern African, United States International University and Daystar University occupy second, third, and fourth position in the private university category, and ninth, tenth and eleventh in the overall category.

The Spain-based research group under Spanish National Research Council’s Cybermetrics Lab examines development of web indicators by universities, quantitative studies and scientific communication through electronic journals, among other areas.

Over 11,ooo universities across the globe were reviewed.