University students decry extra-judicial killings

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 – Students from different universities across the country are now calling upon the government to arrest rogue police officers involved in extra-judicial killings.

Speaking outside Parliament buildings where they presented a petition, Kenya Universities Students’ Organisation (KUSO) President Anthony Manyara said it is high time that the National Assembly promotes the observance of human rights in public and private institutions.

Last year alone according to Manyara, at least six students were killed by the police.

“As comrades we will not allow this trend to go on. Let’s all join hands to ensure that lives of students are safeguarded and that no innocent lives will be lost as a result of extra-judicial killings,” he said.

Further, the students want victims of police brutality and extra-judicial killings compensated and police to be compelled to make a public apology.

Also in the demos was Josephine Wangare, mother to slain university student Carlton Maina who complained over the delay in arresting and charging the officer who killed her son.

“It’s been a month since my son was killed and up to now we have not seen any justice, we are still waiting for the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) although they have taken too long. It’s really painful I can’t even explain it,” lamented Wangare.

Wangare said her heart will only be at peace if the officer who shot her son is arrested and charged.

Maina was an engineering student at the Leeds University in the UK and is said to have been shot by police when he was walking home in Kibera, Laini Saba after watching a football match.

The students also complained how police have been mistreating them whenever they hold protests to raise concerns over issues affecting them in their various institutions.

In February last year, Evans Njoroge, a student leader at the Meru University of Science and Technology was shot dead by anti-riot police during students protest over fee increment.

Njoroge was a fourth year student pursuing an undergraduate degree in Computer Science.