Union backs Amina’s UoN Deputy Vice Chancellors appointments

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – The Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) has backed Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed in her recent appointments to the offices of Deputy Vice Chancellors in the University of Nairobi.

A statement sent to newsrooms by UASU Secretary (UoN Chapter) George Omondi, stated that all the appointees meet the requirements and can perform their duties based on merit.

They called on all the stakeholders and the University of Nairobi Council to give those appointed their unreserved support to ensure they execute their mandate as expected.

“We urge the council and stakeholders to accept those who have been appointed and support them to speedily settle down and deliver their functions for the benefit of students, staff, our local and international partners and the country at larger,” read a part of the statement.

The new DVCs include Prof Mohamud. Jama (Finance, Planning and Development) Prof William Ogara (Human Resource and Administration), Prof Julius Ogeng’o (Academic Affairs) and Prof Lydia Njenga (Research, Production and Extension).

There has been a crisis at the UoN since their appointments after the University Council rejected CS Amina’s appointments.

UASU admitted that the university has suffered as a result of poor relations between the top management and the Ministry of Education and that the appointments were to many the beginning of a new path for the institution.